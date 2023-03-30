STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into an unmarked patrol vehicle during a police chase in Stanly County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deadly incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29. Authorities said at 5:11 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol became involved in a chase with a motorcycle that was heading into Stanly County from Montgomery County on NC Highways 24 / 27 / 73.

At 5:22 p.m., deputies from the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office became involved in the chase which went into Badin on NC HWY 740.

Authorities said the operator of the motorcycle lost control just north of the intersection of NC 740 and Falls Road and struck an unmarked Sheriff’s Office vehicle at approximately 5:28 p.m.

The unmarked vehicle that was struck was not involved in the chase, and was parked off the roadway, authorities explained.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No other individuals were injured.

NC State Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation.