OAKBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a wreck Friday, according to the West Stanly Fire Department.

Fire crews say they were called around 7:40 a.m. to a car crash in the 14000 block of Liberty Hill Church Road near Big Lick Road and on the outskirts of Oakboro.

Three people were pinned and crews worked to free them, according to officials. Three helicopters were requested; however, only one was available.

Officials say one person was taken to a hospital by helicopter and the other two were transported by ambulance. That night, it was made public that one of the three had passed away and another was in critical condition.

It is unknown what the condition of the third person is. The State Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.