OAKBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Piedmont Natural Gas technicians have made “significant progress” in restoring natural gas service to customers in Stanly County, Duke Energy said Friday.

Officials said that service had been restored to around 2,000 customers as of 12 p.m. on Dec. 16.

Service was expected to be restored to remaining customers impacted by the outage by the end of Friday.

“For customers who miss the technician’s visit today, Piedmont will leave a door hanger behind with information on how to contact us so we can send a technician back out to relight equipment and appliances,” a Duke Energy spokesperson said.

According to Piedmont Natural Gas, a third-party contractor damaged a natural gas line on Tuesday, Dec. 13, around 5 p.m. along Barbees Grove Road and Hwy 138 in Oakboro.

“Due to the extent of damage and the complexity of repairs required, impacted customers should prepare to be without gas service through Friday,” the gas company said in a written statement. “Although we anticipate starting to restore service as early as Thu, Dec. 15, some service relights may carry into Fri, Dec. 16.”

Officials said they would continue to provide updates to impact customers.