LOCUST, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s an odorless, tasteless gas – that if gone undetected can be deadly.

Carbon monoxide is the No. 1 cause of poisoning death in the country, killing around 3,800 people a year, according to the West Stanly Fire Department.

For Stanly County couple Curtis and Anita Barbee, they had a close call with it.

“We just thank God for it,” Anita said.

It was a cold night on Dec. 17. The Barbee family lost power during the day and were using gas logs to stay warm. Little did they know that as they were sleeping their home was filling with dangerous amounts of carbon monoxide.

The couple were woken up shortly after midnight by their home alarm.

“And believe me, you didn’t sleep through that,” Curtis said.

The Barbee’s Stanly County home.

It was triggered by a CPI Security operator who noticed an alert of a possible carbon monoxide leak in the home.

“In any situation, I like to put myself in their shoes,” CPI operator Kaysen Malcolm said. “What if that was my mom? What if that was my dad?”

After not being able to reach the couple by phone, Malcolm reached out to first responders.

Firefighters with the West Stanly Fire Department quickly arrived at the home to find the family standing outside.

“He was telling, us, ‘the power is out, we think something is going on with that,’” Cpt. Matthew Rayborn said. “So, we said, ‘Well, we will just go ahead and take a look,’ and that is when we got the readings on the gas.”

What was thought to be a false alarm, turned out to be real.

Fire crews found high levels of carbon monoxide throughout the home. Without an alarm, the couple would have most likely been poisoned.

Thursday, the couple thanked the firefighters and CPI security operator who they say saved their lives.

“We were fortunate because it was not only Anita and I, but we had my 92-year-old mother there,” Curtis said. “So, we could have wiped out a big part of the family.”

To show appreciate to the first responders, CPI Security donated $1,000 to the West Stanly Fire Department.