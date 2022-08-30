STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Stanly County men charged with stealing paving company vehicles have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina announced.

Stanly County resident Douglas Mauldin, 52, will serve 14 months and spend another three years under supervision after facing charges that included stolen vehicle possession, court records showed.

An investigation began in 2019 into the theft of construction vehicles that were left at a community center in Pageland, South Carolina. surveillance video helped detectives put together a timeline of events following the thefts, the attorney’s office stated.

Mauldin and Stanly County resident Danny Almond, 45, were identified as suspects in the case after equipment was tracked back to a home in Stanly County.

A dump truck with a trailer loaded with additional construction vehicles including one that had a GPS tracking system attached to it were tracked to the residence, records showed.

Almond was sentenced in July to two years in prison.