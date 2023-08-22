STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2908 in Albemarle is currently under suspension, according to State Commander Helen Nelson.

The commander was relieved of their duties on the Post. Queen City News is working to confirm the reason.

Regular Tuesday night bingo is still being run, as well as contracted Post rentals.

This is an active investigation and no other staff has resigned.

“Once our investigation is complete, the Post and Canteen will resume normal operations,” Nelson said.