ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nine schools in Stanly County will be closed Wednesday due to a widespread natural gas outage, according to Stanly County Schools.

District officials said the following schools will be closed on Dec. 14:

Albemarle High

Albemalre Middle

Central

East Albemalre

Aquadale

Norwood

South Stanly Middle

South Stanly High

STEM Early College

In addition to being closed to students and staff, official said all athletic events and other after-school activities are canceled for those schools Wednesday.

A Piedmont Natural Gas spokesperson told Queen City News that a gas line was hit around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday by a contractor at Barbees Grove Road and Hwy 138 in Oakboro.

Crews are on the scene working to assess the damage and make repairs.

Around 3,200 customers are affected by the outage, Piedmont Natural Gas reported.