NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The NC Department of Health and Human Services announced the state’s first death this year associated with West Nile virus. To protect the family’s privacy, no other information regarding the deceased will be provided, health officials said.

Folks are encouraged to take precautions to prevent mosquito-borne illness, especially with heavy rainfall expected in the coming days. North Carolina has identified nine cases of WNV this year, with more being investigated. Since 2012 the number of cases reported per year ranged from zero to 10.

“This is a tragic reminder that these infections, though relatively rare, can be fatal,” said Michael Doyle, State Public Health Entomologist. “We see most cases of mosquito-borne illness in the months from August through October, so we urge residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites.”



According to the CDC, most people who become infected with WNV experience either no symptoms or a mild, flu-like illness, which is partly why for every verified WNV case, there are approximately 100-150 more infections that are undetected.

About 20% of people who are infected will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash. In about 1% of cases, West Nile virus can cause more serious conditions, including encephalitis, meningitis, meningoencephalitis and possibly death.

NCDHHS recommends individuals take the following precautions: