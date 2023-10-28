RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There’s a seemingly endless display of Halloween scares at Jesse Jones’ Oakwood Ave. home, but some of the rarest and most valuable scares are missing.

“You know stealing Halloween stuff from somebody is ridiculous,” Jones said.

Jones said someone stole six of his Halloween decorations, five large clowns and a Jason animatronic.

“It was really nice, it was one of a kind, can’t find anymore like this, it’s not from Spirit or any places like that,” he said.

He said the $3,000 worth of decorations were stolen overnight Thursday.

“It’s just frustrating because we spend a lot of time, and especially with the clown houses down there, we had that fixed perfect,” Jones said. “It looked great.”

People who visit the house, like Carey Barnes and her grandson, are also frustrated.

“It’s ridiculous, I think it’s a real shame,” Barnes said. “I can’t believe that people would violate someone’s property when clearly he takes a lot of time and effort to put this up for the community.”

Jones’ friend was able to find and bring one clown home by Friday evening, but Jones has a message for whoever stole the others.

“Come on, this is for the community, this is for everybody, why would you do some stuff like that,” he said.

Jones does have cameras but said they did not catch this. He did not file a police report.