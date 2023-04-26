STOKESDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of hitting a six-year-old boy who was walking to a school bus now faces felony charges, according to an NC Highway Patrol news release.

At 6:47 a.m. on March 30, troopers responded when they were told about a crash on NC 65 near Self Road in Guilford County.

James Michael Christman, 47, of Stokesdale, was going west on NC 65 in a 2020 Nissan Maxima.

A Guilford County school bus was stopped, facing east on NC 65, with its mechanical stop arm and flashing red lights displayed.

Christman disregarded the activated lights and stop arm and hit a six-year-old boy who was walking toward the bus.

The child suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash.

Christman is facing felony charges.

On April 15, he was served with a warrant for arrest at the Guilford County Jail that included elevated charges that were sought by investigators through the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office.

Christman faces a class I felony for passing a stopped school bus that severely injured the six-year-old boy.