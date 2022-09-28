CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For residents along Riverside Drive, they’ll be watching the Catawba River water levels closely in the next few days.

“I do think about it,” said Margaret Stack who lives on Riverside Drive. “It got up to the edge of my house, but not in it.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Three years later, residents on Riverside Drive still remember when the Catawba River flooded, causing some to lose their homes.

“Duke Power opened the gates and flooded us down here,” Stack said.

As remnants from Hurricane Ian make their way to the Carolinas, there’s concern water from the foothills and mountains will cause elevated water levels along the Catawba River.

Duke Energy reps said they’re being proactive, moving water through their river basins to lower lake levels ahead of the storm.

“There are more than 100,000 storm drains in the city of Charlotte,” said John Wendel, Senior Communications Specialist with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

Wednesday, Wendel asked the public to help them prepare for the heavy rain forecasted for the Carolinas.

“We really need people at home to look at the storm drains in their neighborhood to clear those out,” he said.

Wendel said flooding is the number one costliest natural disaster in Mecklenburg County. For that reason, the county purchased 11 homes along Riverside Drive following the 2019 flood.

“There was a 2019 storm and there was a 2020 storm that flooded this area and the property that we’re standing on right now was bought out by the county, and the reason we do the buyouts is by not having the building here, it can’t flood,” Wendel said.