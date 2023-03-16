HOLLISTER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County student was seriously injured after being hit by a car while getting off the school bus, officials say.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon south of Hollister in Halifax County. According to Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School Principal Melissa Richardson, a 10th-grade student was hit by a vehicle on N.C. 561.

Richardson said the incident was a “traumatic event that has deeply affected us.”

Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School is located on the border of Halifax and Warren counties.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation reported the crash happened along N.C. 561 near Julius Davis Court. The road was completely closed for about a half hour, the NCDOT said.

Richardson said the student was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

“The District’s administration has been in close contact with the State Highway Patrol and local Sheriff’s Department, which is conducting a full investigation into this accident. Out of respect for the student and his family, we have no further comments or specific details to share relative to the accident or the extent of the student’s injuries,” said Richardson.

“We understand that there will be a variety of emotions and responses to what has occurred; therefore, please know that our student support services team are available at the school to assist any students or staff who may need special attention or support. At this time, I ask that you please join me in keeping this student and his family in your thoughts and prayers today and in the coming days while we remain hopeful for a full recovery.”

Richardson also said student support team members are available to support students and staff. Students will also be dismissed at noon on Thursday.