Part of one of the drawings from Wake Forest Charter Academy students.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students at a Wake Forest school are being investigated after various drawings by the children were recently discovered, officials said.

The incident involves sixth-grade students at Wake Forest Charter Academy, located at 1851 Friendship Chapel Road.

Wake Forest officials confirmed Saturday that police are looking into the matter.

Several drawings — which appear to be made in pencil — show dead people, mention the word “die” and one has a person with a rope around his neck.

One drawing has the word “help” written 17 times with at least one person face down on the floor of a room.

“The juveniles have been identified and officers are in contact with their parents,” Wake Forest Town Spokesman Bill Crabtree said in a statement to CBS 17.

Crabtree also said that because juveniles are involved “no other information will be released.”