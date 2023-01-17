STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot and damaged, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday.

Security expert: More to learn from Moore power incident

The latest in a series of recent substation shootings, the incident occurred Tuesday morning in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation near Post Road after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an apparent gunshot was discovered.

“EnergyUnited continually strives to deliver safe, reliable energy to its members,” said Steve McCachern, vice president of energy delivery for EnergyUnited. “While we are glad that our members did not experience any service interruptions, we take this matter very seriously and are currently investigating the incident.”

No outages were reported and law enforcement officials were notified immediately, the company said. This is the latest in a series of attacks on state substations, with the most recent one coming in Moore County, where there are still no arrests.

Base in Statesville, Energy United provides services across the state including Iredell, Gaston, and Davidson counties.