CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect, identified as Tailei Qi, has been arrested for first degree murder after a UNC faculty member was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

CBS 17 previously reported UNC was on a lockdown for more than three hours for an active shooter alert. University of North Carolina Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz confirmed a faculty member was shot and killed in a campus building by Qi.

Arrest warrants stated that the “defendant unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did kill and murder Zijie Yan.” The warrant said Qi had a 9mm pistol handgun on educational property at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Yan was identified in a statement from the university as an associate professor on Tuesday. Just after 12:30 p.m., UNC said the Carolina community is mourning his loss. Yan worked as an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences in the College of Arts and Sciences.

The university said it is in contact with Yan’s family and is providing them resources and support through this difficult time.

UNC student Tailei Qi (left) is charged with the murder of associate professor Zijie Yan (right) following a fatal shooting on UNC’s campus on August 28, 2023. (Images courtesy UNC Applied Sciences)

He received a dual B.S. Materials Science and Engineering, Computer Science and an M.S. in Physical Electronics from Huazhong University of Science and Technology. Yan received a Ph.D. in Materials Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and spent his postdoc at the University of Chicago.

Qi was booked in the Orange County Detention Center Tuesday morning. He will appear in court Tuesday at 2 p.m.

