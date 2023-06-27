Dallas Police say a suspect from a traffic stop Tuesday morning is on the run.

DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dallas Police say a suspect from a traffic stop Tuesday morning is on the run.

Officers say they stopped a Toyota Camry at the corner of Summey Farm Drive and Richard Stevens Drive. As they approached, one man jumped out of the car and fled. Dallas Police detained the other man.

Police say they think the suspect left the area. They described the suspect as a black man wearing a black shirt and black skull cap.

Gaston County Police K9 arrived on the scene and tracked toward Dallas Cherryville Highway unsuccessfully.

If you have any information on this incident, contact the Dallas Police Department at 704-922-3116.