WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigations on Thursday morning were processing the home of the suspect in Wednesday’s potential explosive device found in a vehicle at a shopping center in Washington.

Officials said Thursday morning in a media release that the search warrant was obtained based on information gathered during Wednesday’s incident. There is no known threat to the public, said Maj. Jeremy Hewitt with the sheriff’s office.

The suspect was identified Thursday afternoon as Cameron Lee Smith, 40. He was taken into custody after the discovery of the items in his vehicle Wednesday night. He has since been arrested and charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun.

Smith was being held under no bond at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Wednesday night, officials were alerted to the Washington Corner shopping center, located at 1318 John Small Avenue in Washington. The sheriff’s office said in a media release that a deputy observed a man slumped over in a vehicle in the parking lot. While checking on the welfare of the man, the investigator saw drug paraphernalia in plain view. Upon making contact with the man, the Investigator located a weapon, crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

While conducting a subsequent probable cause search of the vehicle, deputies located what appeared to be possible explosives inside the vehicle.

Deputies immediately secured the parking lot and requested additional assistance. All local businesses at Washington Corner closed at the recommendation of law enforcement.

The U.S. Marine Corps Cherry Point EOD responded to the scene and began working through the vehicle around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The scene, including the vehicle, were cleared around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.