WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The suspect in a barricade situation that lasted around 15 hours ended early Saturday with the suspect taken into custody.

Officials with the Williamston Police Department said Barshim Keener was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. Saturday. He was located inside the home at 103 Woodlawn Drive, where the standoff had taken place since around 9 a.m. Friday. He was taken into custody without incident.

There were no injuries, however, Keener was taken to Martin General Hospital for medical evaluation. Officials said upon release, he was taken before the magistrate and officially charged with Attempted Murder and Felony Conspiracy. Keener was placed under a $1 million bond and was given a first appearance of this Monday.

Friday night video report before Keener’s arrest

A media release from the Williamston Police Department states the incident revolves around an attempted murder investigation that happened on April 1. In that case, officials responded at around 6 p.m. to 630 W. Church St. in reference to a shooting. They found Delonta Jamaal Williams, 25, with a gunshot wound to his back. He was transported to Martin General Hospital and then flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for further treatment.

Friday afternoon, an armored vehicle and members of the SBI Bomb Squad were brought in to assist.

The Williamston Police Department thanked the Greenville Police Department, ECU Police Department, NC State Bureau of Investigations, Martin County Sheriff’s Office, NC State Highway Patrol, Williamston Fire Rescue & EMS and East Care for their help. They also expressed appreciation for those “inconvenienced and/or displaced during the operation.”