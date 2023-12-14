GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple people have been identified as suspects in a series of car thefts over the summer, according to police.

Graham Police Department announced on Thursday that they have identified several suspects, all from Charlotte, who were involved in multiple car thefts from Westgate Triad Mitsubishi in June. They stole seven vehicles, with a combined value of over $290,000.

Six of the seven vehicles have been recovered. A blue 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack that would have a damaged front end remains missing.

Zaire Lucky and Tyler Hokes are named as suspects who are not currently wanted by law enforcement.

Officers are currently seeking Donavon Murphy, 26, Justice Albright, 19, Adalberto de Jesus de la Cruz, 20, Thomas Vinson Jr., 20, and Shoun Young, 22.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Between all the suspects, a total of 59 felony charges and 9 misdemeanor charges have been filed.

“We could not have been successful without the cooperation of various citizens across the State of North Carolina and without the assistance of the Hickory Police Department, the Charlotte – Mecklenburg Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Atlanta Metropolitan Police Department and the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction,” Graham Police Department says.

This incident is still under investigation.