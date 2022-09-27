WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door.

The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery.

They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 p.m. on Thursday when they heard the loud thumps at their door.

At first, they thought their delivery was early but quickly realized something more dangerous was happening.

“It makes me sick to my stomach. I can’t even watch the video anymore,” Catherine Jones said.

The doorbell video showed the moment three men approached the couple’s front door on Greene Haven Drive. At one point, one of them starts kicking the door attempting to get inside.

“Probably about five to six times. You can see where it’s indented a little bit from them kicking in,” Jones said.

She locked herself in a room before calling 911.

Emergency operators dispatched information to responding officers.

“When you’re paying for a place, you’re supposed to be secure…that security and safety is gone. I don’t know how to feel anymore,” Jones said.

Days after Thursday night’s terrifying experience, Jones feels unsettled.

The couple warned their neighbors to be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

“I asked her if her screen door worked. She said ‘no, it was broken.’ I immediately told her to call maintenance so they can repair or replace the door, and he’s doing it right now,” David Henry said.

FOX8 checked in with Winston-Salem police to see if they had made any arrests.

We were told the three men have not been caught.

They are hoping someone in the community will have information to share and help with this case.

If you know anything, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.