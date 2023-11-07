LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after a “suspicious” church in Lexington, according to a Lexington Fire Department news release.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, around 2:45 p.m. during the Lexington BBQ Festival, the LPD responded to a church fire at 1700 S. Main St.

A large column of smoke was seen, and a second alarm was initiated.

Arriving crews saw smoke from the back of the church and began working to extinguish the fire. Additional crews checked the inside for possible victims and checked to see if other parts of the building were on fire.

Firefighters determined that the fire was contained to a rear porch area, and no victims were in the building.

The church served as a food bank and had large supplies of perishable food.

Fire crews worked with church staff to help determine a way to remove the food that needed to remain cooled and frozen.

The Lexington Fire Marshal’s Office started an investigation.

Officials say the cause of the fire is “suspicious in nature” and was started on the back porch.

The church is currently uninhabitable due to smoke and water damage.

No fire officials were injured.