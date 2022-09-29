HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A conclusion has been reached by police in what was called a “suspicious” scene at a High Point home where a man and several dogs were found dead.

At about 7:05 p.m. on Monday, police responded to help EMS at a home on the 900 block of Amos Street.

The caller reportedly told police, “Someone had been there for a few days,” adding that a person and several dogs were dead inside the home.

At the scene, officers found Robert R. Baker, 39, of High Point, and several dogs dead inside the home.

Police say the bodies “were already in the stages of decomposition, indicating they had been dead for days.”

Initially, investigators considered the death to be “suspicious in nature” and treated the death as a homicide while they waited for autopsy results.

On Wednesday, the results of the autopsy revealed Baker’s cause of death to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

Investigators say that the carbon monoxide poisoning was likely caused by a generator that was operating inside of Baker’s home.