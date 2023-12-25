Photo by Roger Wynn/CBS 17

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorist is now facing a DWI charge after plowing an SUV into a barbershop for children in Cary on Christmas Eve, officials said.

The crash happened just after 1:45 p.m. Sunday at a business at 1241 Kildaire Farm Road, at Saltbox Village shops at High Meadow Drive, according to officials with the town of Cary.

Photo by Roger Wynn/CBS 17

The SUV smashed into a business named Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids, which was closed at the time, Town of Cary Spokeswoman Carolyn Roman told CBS 17 in a statement.

The smashed GMC Acadia SUV ended up completely inside the business, causing extensive damage.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, Roman said.

Photo by Roger Wynn/CBS 17

Crews are at the scene assessing any structural damage to the building, Roman said.

Roman later said Cary police arrested the SUV driver and charged a woman with DWI.

No other information was available Sunday afternoon or evening.