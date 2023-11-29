CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Talks among North Carolina state lawmakers are continuing on a path towards legalizing mobile sports betting with a new target date of around June 15th.

“If we’re not ready by then it’s just more revenue that we’re going to lose to other states, to other entities,” Lincoln County Representative Jason Saine said.

The original date was thought to be in January of 2024.

Earlier this month lawmakers involved with the oversight of state sports betting agreed on how companies could advertise their services in the state.

North Carolina Lottery Commission Billy Traurig said, “We want to take time right now to focus on the main goal which is to get sports betting up and running.”