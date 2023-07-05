RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Former law enforcement officer and Iraq War veteran Gerard Tate assumes his directorial role over NC’s new Office of Violence Prevention Wednesday.

Tate spent some time in the Carolinas, earning a doctorate in Social Work from the University of South Carolina.

“I am excited to join a team of passionate experts ready to support this office and share in our mission to improve the safety and well-being of residents of North Carolina,” Tate said in a media release. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with partners throughout the state.”

Tate worked on city-wide community policing programs in California, Georgia, Missouri, and Washington, D.C.

He also served as an executive of the technology firm SoundThinking. The company developed the ShotSpotter program, a technology designed to help law enforcement locate gunshots after a shooting in communities.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police stopped using the technology in 2016. Officials said the initiative worked but could not justify paying the annual $180,000 fee. Other N.C. cities like Durham, Wilmington, Fayetteville, and Rocky Mount use or have used the service.

Governor Roy Cooper established North Carolina’s Office of Violence Prevention in March 2023. He said it would lead to a collaborative effort to reduce firearm misuse.

This new office will work within the N.C. Department of Public Safety and coordinate closely with state agencies, including the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, to ensure a whole of government and public health approach to reducing violence.

“The Office of Violence Prevention will implement critical efforts to reduce violence and increase public safety,” Cooper said. “I’m grateful for Gerard Tate’s willingness to serve in this important role and work with leaders across the state.”