CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage girl died when the car she was driving hydroplaned and crashed along a Johnston County road Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The wreck was reported just before 3:35 p.m. along Cornwallis Road near Atkinson Farm Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Officials said the crash happened as the teenager was driving south along Cornwallis Road while another car was headed north.

The teenager’s car hit water on the road, hydroplaned and crashed into the northbound car, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. E.J. Williams.

The teenager died at the scene. A young woman and two young children in the other car were taken to WakeMed for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Williams said.

Williams said there are no charges in the wreck, which happened about two miles west of Clayton. The name of the person who died will be released at a later tme, Williams said.