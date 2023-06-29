MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit by a train in Alamance County.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday about a half a mile from the Mebane city limits, an Amtrak train going east hit an 18-year-old man.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s office he was wearing headphones while he was walking on the track. He was killed.

No one inside the train was injured.

This is the second pedestrian hit and killed by a train in Alamance County this month. On June 16, a man on the tracks in Burlington was hit and killed as well.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

“According to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America,” Amtrak said at the time of that first crash.