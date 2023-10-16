WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager and man were shot in Halifax County early Friday evening in a “senseless act of violence,” officials say.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. along Spruce Court, which is in a neighborhood just off U.S. 301 near Weldon, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived they found a 17-year-old boy and a man who both had gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to ECU North Hospital in a private car while the man was taken by Halifax County EMS to the same hospital, deputies said.

The teen was later taken to “an undisclosed medical facility” where he is listed in critical condition, the news release said. The injured man was later released from the hospital.

“Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians are pursuing leads at this time to locate those responsible for this senseless act of violence,” Halifax County Sheriff Tyree Davis said in the news release.

Deputies said anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center at 252-583-1991 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.