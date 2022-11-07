GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager who was shot by a Greensboro officer on Friday has been identified.

At 11:02 p.m. Friday, police were on a routine patrol when they approached a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 200 block of West Market Street.

Inside the vehicle, officers found Johnmaine Lamont Rogers, 18, and police began investigating an alcohol violation.

Rogers allegedly refused multiple commands to get out of the vehicle before pulling out a gun. An officer, then, shot him.

Rogers was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, open container, possession of marijuana and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer.

Later in the day, police revealed he was also charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.

The Greensboro Police Department is conducting an internal investigation. The officer involved is on administrative duty.