(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — People commenting at the North Carolina Board of Elections virtual public hearing say there needs to be an exception for those covering their face for religious reasons or health concerns when voting in person.

There is also real concern over who gets to decide if a ballot will be deemed valid counted.

The first issue being: Why not move the hearing to a day more people would attend?

“First, I am extremely upset with the fact that you would have this public comment on a national holiday Juneteenth,” said Mary Thompson, who lives in the eastern part of the state.

Close to 70 people attended the meeting about the rules regarding showing state identification when going to cast a ballot. Reviews are mixed.

“Just to get an over-the-counter nasal decongestant I have to show a valid ID,” added a woman from Mecklenburg County. “I was really shocked to find out that just to put a dollar into my own local bank savings account I needed a valid ID.”

“I heard a lot of people making comments that they had to show ID to open a bank account or other things, but those are not constitutional rights,” added Shruti Parikh, head of voter engagement with North Carolina Asian Americans Together. “That’s a choice people have.”

Groups like North Carolina Asian Americans Together also say there is concern about who will verify if an absentee ballot is valid. That’s even if voters can gather all the information to go with the ballot, like submitting a copy of your ID.

“Many people actually don’t have printers at home,” said Parikh. “Especially in the rural parts of the state and people who are socio-economically not as well off as others may not have a printer at home. There’s also the idea of voter ID theft.”

Other issues include college IDs being allowed as proper identification, and how voters in rural areas and senior living facilities will be able to get state-issued identification.

Those in attendance know the Board of Elections will pay the cost of getting an ID, but residents will need to go to a state office to get one.

Before the final draft is complete, the comments made at the hearing and in writing will be reviewed before any recommendations are made to the elections board.