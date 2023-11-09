(WGHP) — With Veterans Day on the horizon this upcoming Saturday, FOX8 has accumulated a list of the best free meal deals for veterans in North Carolina.

  • Applebee’s
    • All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free meal from an 8-entrée selection while dining in on Veterans Day.
  • Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar
  • Bob Evans
    • Bob Evans Restaurants is offering veterans and active-duty military personnel a free meal from a special menu of 10 breakfast items all day on Veterans Day.
  • California Pizza Kitchen
    • California Pizza Kitchen is offering all veterans and active-duty military personnel a free meal on Veterans Day.
  • Carrabba’s Italian Grill
    • All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free appetizer or dessert and non-alcoholic beverage while dining in on Veterans Day, according to the NGAUS.
  • Dave & Buster’s
    • All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free entrée and $10 power card on Veterans Day.
  • Denny’s
    • All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free Orignal Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon on Friday at participating locations with valid military ID.
  • Golden Corral
    • All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free “thank you” meal at Golden Corral on Monday as a part of Military Appreciation Night from 5 p.m. until closing time.
  • Hooters
    • Guests can choose between a 10-piece boneless wings, Hooters Burger, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich and Buffalo Chicken Salad as a free entrée with a valid military ID on Veterans Day.
  • IHOP
    • All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get free Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Veterans Day.
  • Krispy Kreme
    • All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free doughnut and small coffee on Veterans Day, according to Fansided’s Guilty Eats.
  • Red Robin
    • All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and a side of bottomless steak fries on Veterans Day.
  • Sheetz
    • All veterans and active-duty military personnel can get a free half-turkey sub, regular-size fountain drink and a car wash.
  • Starbucks
    • Veterans, active military and their spouses can get a free tall coffee on Veterans Day.
  • Wendy’s
    • Wendy’s is offering a free breakfast combo with a valid military ID or Veterans Advantage card from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Veterans Day.