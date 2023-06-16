WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are without a home after a partial building collapse in Winston-Salem.

Firefighters responded to the 555 East Apartments off of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at about 4 a.m. Thursday after part of the floor on the second level collapsed into the first.

The renter allowed a FOX8 crew to see the damage inside the apartment.

No one was injured, but the collapse damaged more than just the first-floor ceiling. The renter allowed a FOX8 crew to see where the ceiling caved in above the living room. The collapse left puddles of water covering the first floor and furniture, flooring and personal belongings damaged.

Residents say this isn’t the first time this has happened at their apartment complex. Not long before the collapse, a similar collapse happened at the apartment next door.

“I’m getting emotional because this is passed overdue, and people have children and people deserve to live in habitable environments,” Yolanda Pickney, who lives in the apartment, said. “And, for those who don’t know, there are tenants that do know the law in North Carolina. It is against the law to live in an inhabitable condition.”

Because this is a maintenance issue, they say the city and Red Cross were unable to step in to help.

They’re hoping this gets the attention of management before another collapse happens.