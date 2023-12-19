CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A broadcasting icon and college hoops household coaching name are among the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2024, hall officials announced Tuesday.

Charlotte to host 2024 NC Sports HOF induction ceremony

“This year’s class joining the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame is dynamic in many

ways,” said Dr. Jerry McGee, president of the hall’s Board of Directors. “Not only are they

part of a milestone group, given that this is the sixtieth Induction Celebration, they are

representative of the reach throughout the Charlotte community, the state of North Carolina,

the United States, and beyond.”

The class will feature Randolph Childress, Sheila Ford Duncan, Caroline Lind, Bob McKillop, Jim Nantz, Pettis Norman, Shea Ralph, Don Skakle, Steve Smith Sr., Marilyn “Que” Tucker, and Ron Wellman.

The ceremony will be held in Charlotte on Friday, May 10th, at the Charlotte Convention Center.

Among the notable achievements of the class, Duncan won an NAIA national championship, Lind won Olympic gold medals in rowing, McKillop led Davidson to 23 conference championships, Ralph won an NCAA women’s basketball championship with UConn, and Skakel won 16 NCAA men’s tennis titles.

Last year’s class included 15 in the Class of 2023. Those inductees were Jason Brown, Jerry Stackhouse, Rick Barnes, Jeff Davis, Donald Evans, Tom Fazio, Ellen Griffin, Tom Higgins, Clarkston Hines, Bob “Stonewall” Jackson, Trudi Lacey, Ronald Rogers, John Sadri, Curtis Strange and Rosie Thompson.