GRANVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A haunted house in central North Carolina has been named the state’s Attraction of the Year.

The North Carolina Travel Industry Association recognized the Granville Haunt Farm with the award. The nomination which put the farm’s attraction in the running was submitted by the Granville County Tourism Development Authority.

Over the past few years, Granville County said the “Drive-Through Drive-In” haunted house has gone from a beloved local event to an attraction that draws visitors from across North Carolina and beyond.

According to data from the county, the unique attraction generates around 20,000 customers a year.

It has also led to the creation of the “Christmas Farm Drive Through” which takes place in December and draws more than 9,000 visitors to the area.

The Haunt Farm is also celebrating success with their website, generating a 93% increase in traffic, 95% increase in users and a 116% increase in page views.

“The Haunt Farm now serves as the ‘anchor’ event for fall events in Granville County,” county officials said.

“When we started Granville Haunt Farm nine years ago, we never anticipated the impact we would have on tourism in Granville County or that we might have the honor of winning the North Carolina Visitor Attraction of the Year Award,” said Grey Blackwell owner of the Haunt Farm.

