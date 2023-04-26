RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New information from the NC Tech Association shows new job postings are down 51 percent from March 2022, but still remain strong at more than 18,000 postings.

The most in-demand position continues to be senior software developers, a role which has topped the most-needed list for more than a year.

A quick check found both degree and non-degree programs at local schools to help people work toward this career field.

Wake Tech offers “software engineering by momentum.”

It is a non-degree partnership “focused on high demand IT skills that provide opportunities for working professionals to level of their careers.”