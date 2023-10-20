HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Hickory has been ranked as the cheapest place to live in the United States, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Primarily located in Catawba County, the western North Carolina city is located about an hour away from Asheville, Charlotte and Winston-Salem.

The median cost of a house in Hickory is $219,950. When compared to the $383,883 national cost, a house in Hickory can be had at 57% of the median cost in the United States.

The median monthly rent in Hickory is $743 and the unemployment rate is 8.2%. The average annual salary is $44,470.

Several high-profile figures are from the area. Including three-time World Series champion and 2014 World Series MVP Madison Bumgarner and University of Tennessee head men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes.

Super Bowl Champion kicker Ryan Succop and NASCAR Champion Dale Jarrett also are from the area.

Hickory offers a variety of outdoor activities as well thanks to its position on the Catawba River as well as its proximity to the mountains.

The average commute time in Hickory is 23.4 minutes which is 3.4 minutes less than the national average. Major roadways in the area include US 321 and Interstate 40.

Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem also appeared on the list ranking as the 16th cheapest place to live in America.

The median home price in Winston-Salem is $327,063 and the average commute time is 24.1 minutes, 2.7 minutes less than the national average.

The average annual salary in the city is $51,070.