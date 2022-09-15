RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve always wanted to win a prize at the North Carolina State Fair, now just might be your golden opportunity to enter some big competitions.

Those seeking the coveted blue ribbons will have the opportunity to put their best honey, livestock, canned foods and more up for prizes, and of course some bragging rights, too.

Entries can now be submitted online for a variety of competitions, including artwork, livestock, cooking and decorating skills, and even ink pen-decorated seashells—a new category this year.

“It is exciting to announce new competitions to go along with categories that are always so popular, like decorated cakes and quilts,” said John Buettner, competitive exhibits coordinator.

In 2021, more than 36,000 items were entered in competitions at the fair.

Most deadlines for these entry categories are Saturday, so if interested, be sure to take a look and get registered.

Exhibitors must have registered prior to the entry deadline. Entry forms can be mailed in or exhibitors can enter online using ShoWorks, an online application system that is widely used at fairs across the country.

“Exhibitors can enter at the website or by downloading the ShoWorks app. This will help streamline the process, report results quicker and be a way that exhibitors can manage multiple exhibits at a fair or even several fairs,” Buettner said.

For more information go to ncstatefair.org and click on competitions.