THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Moms can all remember that moment after giving birth.

Imagine less than 24 hours after that, you walk across the stage to get your doctorate degree. That’s exactly what one Thomasville woman did last week, and now she’s a viral sensation.

Abby Bailiff set out on this journey to achieve her own goals, but she inspired thousands along the way. In 2020, she wanted to advance her nursing career and went back to school to get her Ph.D. to become a nurse practitioner.

During her final semester, she was also pregnant. Abby now has a lot of new titles including, mom, doctor and superwoman.

The Bailiffs and baby Bodie are settling into their new normal after a whirlwind last week.

“I passed my boards on Monday, induced Tuesday, had baby Wednesday, graduated Thursday,” she said.

She knew the due date and graduation date were going to be close.

“My original due date was April 27, so I thought I could have a baby…then a week later go to graduation and walk if I was feeling up to it, but God had other plans. Bodie had other plans,” she said.

Baby Bodie made his arrival just one day before the graduation ceremony.

“I wasn’t pushing it because I was like if we get discharged, and I can make it, awesome.”

Just three hours after leaving the hospital, Abby was in her cap and gown at UNCG.

“When we walked into that gymnasium…it was wonderful, so I am so glad I went. It was a lot, but I am so glad I did.”

Her sister shared her inspiring story on TikTok, and it now has more than 760,000 views. The positive comments started flooding in.

“I was just blown away by the support,” she said.

Her husband Ben says the last week was just a small sample of how inspiring his wife truly is.

Bodie doesn’t understand yet, but his parents can’t wait to share this story with him one day.

“If he ever says that I am not cool then I will bring it up and show him.”

She hopes her determination will not only inspire Bodie but anyone else who comes across her story.

“We as women can do whatever we set our minds to.”

This new supermom is not slowing down anytime soon. She has interviews lined up for next week to begin her new career as a nurse practitioner. First, they are taking Bodie out on his first time to the zoo for Mother’s Day.