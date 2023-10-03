THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police are asking for the public’s help finding James Claiborne Hicks Jr., of Reidsville.

The 65-year-old man is charged with attempted indecent liberties with a child.

On Sunday at 2:58 a.m., officers were told about an attempted assault at the Exxon on 1115 Randolph St.

A 15-year-old victim said a white man followed him into the bathroom and attempted to assault him.

Police responded to the scene, secured video surveillance footage and positively identified Hicks as the suspect.

He was last seen leaving the scene in a red Nissan Versa with a North Carolina registration plate that reads RHE-1060.

Anyone with information regarding Hicks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Thomasville Police Department at 336-475-4260 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.