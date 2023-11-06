RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The N.C. Forest Service put Gaston, Cleveland, and Burke counties into a burn ban Sunday night until further notice.

“Several counties in Western North Carolina are currently in a severe drought, and we are seeing wildfire activity increase due to dry conditions. Because dry conditions are expected to continue, this burn ban is necessary to reduce the risk of fires starting and spreading quickly. Our top priority is always to protect lives, property, and forestland across the state,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Even though not all areas of North Carolina fall under the burn ban, we do encourage extreme caution with any burning as conditions are dry in many areas.”

Wildfires raged in two North Carolina areas over the weekend. One was in the Henderson County-Burke area. Edneyville Fire Department reported that the fire was 431 acres and only five percent contained. What does this mean for residents in those counties? Folks in those counties cannot open burn items, including burning leaves, branches, or other plant material. In all cases, burning trash, lumber, tires, newspapers, plastics, or other nonvegetative materials is illegal.

The ban is also in effect for Cherokee, Graham, Clay, Macon, Swain, Transylvania, Polk, Henderson, and McDowell counties.