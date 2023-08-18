NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police have arrested three people after a drug investigation that happened over several months.

The New Bern Police Department and Craven County Sheriff’s Office were each involved in the drug investigation.

On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant at 1104 Newton Drive in New Bern. They seized:

362 grams of Methamphetamine

98 grams of Opiates / Fentanyl

8 dosage units of Oxycodone pills

Over $6,500

From this investigation, three adults were arrested and charged with the following:

Josiah Knox, 29, New Bern

Traffick in Methamphetamine Level 2 – 200 to 400 grams (1 count)

Traffick in Methamphetamine Level 1 – 28 to 200 grams (1 count)

Traffick in Opium or Heroin Level 3 – 28 grams or more (1 count)

Traffick in Opium or Heroin Level 1 – 4 to 14 grams (3 counts)

Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Schedule II (6 counts)

Misdemeanor Child Abuse (2 counts)

Jalen Brown, 22, New Bern

Traffick in Methamphetamine Level 2 – 200 to 400 grams (1 count)

Traffick in Opium or Heroin Level 3 – 28 grams or more (1 count)

Misdemeanor Child Abuse (2 counts)

Kayla Brown, 23, New Bern

Traffick in Methamphetamine Level 2 – 200 to 400 grams (1 count)

Traffick in Opium or Heroin Level 3 – 28 grams or more (1 count)

Misdemeanor Child Abuse (2 counts)

Each of their bonds was set at $4,500,000.

“This investigation is a culmination of the hard work and dedicated partnership of area law enforcement to eradicate dangerous drugs from our communities,” said New Bern Police Chief Pat Gallagher. “Our officers exhibit professionalism and a ‘never give up’ attitude in the pursuit of safety on our streets. This is a job well done by the Craven County’s Sheriff’s Office and the New Bern PD.”