BRIDGETON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent homicide/suicide that led to the death of three people Friday night.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said they responded to a 911 call around 8:30 p.m. of a shooting at a home at 1465 B Street in the Bridgeton community. The caller said her husband had shot her parents and was still in the home. She was able to escape.

Deputies arrived and entered the home. They found the bodies of a man and woman in the kitchen, both dead from gunshot wounds. Officials said a man was found in the garage with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to CarolinaEast Medical Center by EMS, where he later died.

Investigators from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau conducted a search of the home and interviewed witnesses. They said the case is being investigated as a double homicide/suicide, pending autopsy results and completion of the investigation. There is no threat to the community.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of next of kin and further investigation.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Bridgeton Police Department also responded and provided assistance, according to the sheriff’s office.