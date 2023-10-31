RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Tuesday, Toyota announced plans to invest an additional $8 billion in its electric battery manufacturing site in North Carolina including hiring another 3,000 employees.

Toyota’s investment in the site will now total $13.9 billion and more than 5,000 jobs.

“Through the last few years of building relationships, including my most recent trip to Tokyo and meeting with President Sato, our partnership with Toyota has become stronger than ever, culminating in this historic announcement,” said Gov. Cooper Tuesday in a written statement. “North Carolina’s transition to a clean energy economy is bringing better paying jobs that will support our families and communities for decades to come.”

“This investment reflects our commitment to electrification and carbon reduction, and it enables jobs and future economic growth for the region,” Sean Suggs, president of Toyota North Carolina, said in a written statement. “We are excited to see the continued energy and support of this innovative manufacturing facility.”

Toyota initially announced the Liberty, NC project in 2021 with plans at the time calling for $1.29 billion for electric vehicle battery production and 1,750 new jobs. As the market shift to electric vehicles industry-wide has accelerated, Toyota has increased its investment in North Carolina.

According to Toyota, this new investment will increase the capacity for electric vehicle battery production and will add new capacity to produce batteries for plug-in hybrid vehicles. The investment will add eight production lines will be added to the two lines previously announced.