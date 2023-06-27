FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville police officer was hit by a tractor trailer Tuesday morning while he was directing traffic away from a sinkhole.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

At 2:48 a.m., US-401 North near Graham Road in Cumberland County was deemed “impassable” due to a sinkhole. Fayetteville police said Raeford Road at 71st School Road are shut down until further notice.

Storm update in #Fayetteville this morning: Raeford Road is closed in both directions near 71st High after heavy rains formed sinkhole. Contract crews making repairs now and hope to reopen road by the end of today. pic.twitter.com/Rvqmq2Lths — NCDOT Fayetteville (@NCDOT_Fayville) June 27, 2023

A CBS 17 photographer saw the tow truck in the sinkhole and saw the officer trying to get out. The photographer said the male officer was directing traffic while a tow truck hit him.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.