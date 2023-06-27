FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville police officer was hit by a tractor trailer Tuesday morning while he was directing traffic away from a sinkhole.
At 2:48 a.m., US-401 North near Graham Road in Cumberland County was deemed “impassable” due to a sinkhole. Fayetteville police said Raeford Road at 71st School Road are shut down until further notice.
A CBS 17 photographer saw the tow truck in the sinkhole and saw the officer trying to get out. The photographer said the male officer was directing traffic while a tow truck hit him.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.