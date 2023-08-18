FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2014 file photo, an Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was hit by a train in Lexington, according to Amtrak.

At 7:56 a.m. Friday, Carolinian Train 80 was heading from Charlotte to New York when it hit a person on the tracks north of Salisbury.

Amtrak says no customers or crew members were injured. No word on the status of the person who was struck by the train.

“Amtrak is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident,” the company said.

The full statement from Amtrak is included below.