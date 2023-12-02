RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tree in memory of the lives lost on roads across North Carolina last year will be illuminated outside the State Capitol through this holiday season. On Friday night, the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and Mothers Against Drunk Driving held the 26th annual lighting of the Tree of Life.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, nearly 1,800 people were killed on roads statewide last year, a total that’s the highest in the state since 1973. Each of those lives is symbolized by a bulb on this year’s tree.

One of those killed was Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca, a 23-year-old deputy with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office who was killed in the line of duty last year after he was struck by a drunk driver.

“To honor him tonight, it means a lot, not just to me, but our entire law enforcement officering community,” said Major Dennis Peterson with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Three blue bulbs on the tree symbolize Bolanos-Anavisca and two other members of law enforcement who died on roads in North Carolina last year.

“It is very important so that the public see what we go through, and also to give the support, bring the support to us,” Peterson said.

In addition to remembering the lives lost, the event hopes to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.

“Just something as simple as a text message could end someone’s life. At the time, I was training a rookie trooper, and I just told him, literally moments before we got hit, while we’re sitting here, we should put on our seatbelts. So just that little thing, clicking our seatbelts in, literally saved me and my rookie’s life,” said Chad Goulet.

Goulet is a former North Carolina State Trooper. Two years ago, he was working an accident scene in Wilson County when his patrol vehicle was struck by a distracted driver. Thankfully he and the trooper he was working with survived the encounter.

While the number of fatalities on roads across the state was the highest in decades last year, NCDOT data shows that the number of crashes actually declined last year.