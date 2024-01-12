CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fewer guns were found at North Carolina airports in 2023, according to the TSA.

A release shared by the organization says that TSA agents found a total of 236 firearms in carry-on luggage during 2023, down from 2022’s 250 firearms.

In the Piedmont Triad, PTA accounted for 15 of the discovered guns, the same amount as 2022 and an increase from 2021. Charlotte Douglas International Airport did have an all-time high number of firearms found, with 124 of the 236 found at CLT.

The TSA provided a table showing the trend in firearm discovery over the past five years at airports across the state:

Airport 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Charlotte Douglas International 74 55 106 117 124 Raleigh-Durham International 70 33 100 74 76 Piedmont Triad International 18 6 12 15 15 Asheville Regional 13 5 15 25 8 Wilmington International 9 3 6 5 8 Fayetteville Regional 3 2 4 3 2 Coastal Carolina Regional 4 0 2 3 2 Albert J Ellis Airport 2 1 5 5 1 Concord-Padgett Regional 1 0 4 3 0 Pitt-Greenville Airport 0 0 0 0 0 North Carolina Total 194 105 254 250 236 Nationwide Total 4,432 3,257 5,972 6,542 6,737 Data provided by the TSA

In 2023, the TSA screened approximately 23.1 million people departing from North Carolina airports, which is 17% higher than in 2022, which accounts to a firearm detected for every 98,182 travelers.

“Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Any type of replica firearm is prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be transported in checked luggage,” the TSA states.

Firearms and ammunition must be declared during the check-in process as well.