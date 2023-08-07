CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is expected to be the highest in the game’s history, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Currently estimated at $1.55 billion ($757.2 million in cash), it ranks as the third highest jackpot prize ever.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing saw four tickets win $10,000. That marks the second straight Mega Millions drawing with at least four $10,000 winners in North Carolina.

You need to match four of the five white balls and the yellow Mega Ball to win the $10,000 prize. The odds of that happening are 1 in 931,0001.

Mega Millions has gone 31 straight drawings since the last jackpot hit on April 18.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302 million.