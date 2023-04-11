BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Forestry Service started a prescribed burn of 4,196 acres in Burke County on Monday.

The Grandfather RD is planning to conduct a 4196-acre prescribed burn this week in Burke Co. to reduce hazardous fuels on the forest floor & improve wildlife habitat. For more information, visit https://t.co/4VAWiI1XMv. #GoodFire #PisgahNationalForest #BurkeCountyNC pic.twitter.com/NDfJov7QsO — USFS North Carolina (@NFsNCarolina) April 10, 2023

Grandfather Rural District officials say the two-day burn intends to “reduce hazardous fuels on the forest floor and improve wildlife habitat.”

Officials say trail closures are in place, including the 720-mile Mountains-to-Sea trail. The burn should affect a 76-mile segment near Linville Gorge in the county.

Last week, there was a 1,542-acre prescribed burn of the Nantahala National Forest in Clay County.