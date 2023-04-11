BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Forestry Service started a prescribed burn of 4,196 acres in Burke County on Monday.
Grandfather Rural District officials say the two-day burn intends to “reduce hazardous fuels on the forest floor and improve wildlife habitat.”
Officials say trail closures are in place, including the 720-mile Mountains-to-Sea trail. The burn should affect a 76-mile segment near Linville Gorge in the county.
Last week, there was a 1,542-acre prescribed burn of the Nantahala National Forest in Clay County.