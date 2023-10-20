HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — Rescue crews freed two workers trapped under a collapse at a construction site Thursday evening.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were called to a construction site at Lindsley Court in the Edneyville community.

According to the sheriff’s office, a bank at a construction site collapsed and two people were trapped.

Crews with the sheriff’s office, Edneyville Fire Department, Dana Fire Department, Henderson County Rescue Squad, Henderson County EMS, and Henderson County Water Department were able to free one person after half an hour.

A couple hours later, first responders were able to free the second worker. They were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.